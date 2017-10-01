The Glass Menagerie comes to the Renner

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A classic play makes a stop in Zanesville at the Renner.

The Zane Trace Players opened The Glass Menagerie this afternoon. Director Rich Tolliver is excited to bring this Tennessee Williams classic to life and hopes to whisk the audience away to another place.

“Well we’re here today hopefully to entertain some people and tell a good story. A classic story. A classic piece of literature. And just take people into the lives of someone else. And explain maybe that everything has consequences.”

And into the lives of someone else you will go. The play takes place in 1939. It tells the story of the Wingfield family — a family still hurt after being abandoned by the patriarch. The mother, Amanda, is well-meaning, but a bit hard on her kids. The story is narrated by her son who is sharing memories of his mother and sister. Tolliver hopes the story will resonate with viewers and they will learn something from it.

“I hope that when people are driving down the road on Tuesday they think about it again. That it stirs emotions and thoughts within them that keep coming back. It’s food for thought.”

At today’s performance, guest artist Robert Leland-Taylor made a special appearance. Leland-Taylor created a few pieces of artwork staged at the theatre. If you missed the play today you can catch it again October 6th and 7th at 8 p.m. or October 8th at 2:30 p.m..