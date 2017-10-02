High school football player of the week – Landon Hinkle

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio – Landon Hinkle owns a lot of the records at Crooksville High School, and now he can add WHIZ Player of the Week to his resume.

Hinkle helped lead the Ceramics to a 47-7 week six win over Warren this past Friday. In the win the the senior quarterback threw for 208 yards and four touchdowns and no picks. The versatile QB also ran for 101 yards and two scores.

It was the most points the Ceramics have put up in a win since week five of Hinkle’s sophomore season. Crooksville has now won back-to-back games and is 3-3 on the year after winning just one game last season.

Hinkle, a four year starter, attributes a lot of the team’s success to the support from the town.

“There’s nothing like it. Usually people come out probably two hours before the game and get their seats or stand around the fence. You won’t see an environment like it,” said Hinkle.

It’s now rivalry week for the Ceramics as they host 2-4 New Lexington. Hinkle said the Panthers-Ceramics rivalry is the best in the area.

“We should of beat them the past two years. I say that confidently but we let them get past us the last two years. It’s time to beat them. For all the alumni that have graduated, even from back in the 1900s,” said Hinkle.

Friday’s Crooksville-New Lexington game kicks at 7 p.m. from Village Park Stadium.

If you would like to submit an area high school athlete for Player of the Week, you can do so by emailing sports@whiznews.com.