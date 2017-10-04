IOC, Tokyo organizers aim to cut costs for the 2020 Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo organizing committee have wrapped up a two-day project review vowing to cut costs for the 2020 Games.

IOC vice president John Coates says the IOC needs to see cuts of $1 billion from the $12 billion budget. Coates says he sees potential for cost reduction in 11 of the 14 areas that were discussed during the meetings.

For example, Coates says IOC data from previous games shows that Olympic family lounges operate at only 40 percent capacity, meaning Tokyo organizers could save money on staffing such facilities.

Coates also says that a water quality report from organizers at Odaiba in Tokyo Bay, site of the marathon swimming and triathlon events, turned up “readings that were not what they should be.”