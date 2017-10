ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For the third time in the last four years the John Glenn golf team has quailified for the OHSAA state tournament.

The Little Muskies won the district tournament at Eagle Sticks Golf Club with a team score of 330, 17 strokes better than runner up Coshocton. The top individual scorer for JG was Jack Williams, who shot a 79 on the par 70 course.

The DII state tournament will be Oct. 13 and 14 at the North Star Golf Club in Sunbury.