Judge trying to refurbish Muskingum Jury Room

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A Zanesville judge asked Muskingum County Commissioners for money to update the Jury room.

Judge Kelly Cottrill proposed fixes to the Muskingum County Jury Room. This is the first step in trying to improve the room. Judge Cottrill said the current room is embarrassing.

“Ceiling is falling in. It is stained, spotted, and rotting,” said Judge Cottrill.

Another thing Judge Cottrill said, that is embarrassing, is the current table in the Jury Room does not have enough room to fit an entire jury.

“Jury table seats eight people around it, if they’re squeezed in,” said Judge Cottrill. “To that, there are 12 jurors in a felony criminal case, so four of the jurors can’t sit at the table.”

The estimated cost of the refurbishment, is too early to know at this time.