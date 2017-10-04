Leaf collection in City of Zanesville

The City of Zanesville will begin leaf collection on approximately October 30, 2017.

The following list is a tentative schedule of the wards in which collections will take place.

10/30 thru 11/3 – Wards 5-6

11/06 thru 11/9 – Wards 3-4

11/13 thru 11/17 – Wards 1-2

11/20 thru 11/22 – Wards 3-4

11/27 thru 12/1 – Wards 5-6

12/4 thru 12/8 – ALL WARDS

The City asks that you have leaves raked out at all times, as the schedule is a rough estimate only and is dependent upon weather, amount of leaves to be collected in each ward, and other factors.

The City of Zanesville Codified Ordinance 905.01 states “…no person shall place or permit to be placed in any street, alley or sidewalk in the City any material, substance or obstruction of any kind whatever”.

Remember to rake leaves between the street and the sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, the leaves should be raked as close to the street as possible, but NOT into the street.

In order to prevent property damage and personal injury, we ask that you do not park on or near leaves that are to be collected or the leaves will not be collected.

The first full week of December will be the final week for collection. Please, do not rake any additional leaves out after December 4th .

If you have any questions about this notice, please contact the Street Division at (740) 455-0626 or by email to streets@coz.org