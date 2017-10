Licking County Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $1000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in thefts from the Thomas J. Evans Foundation and the Works.

The Newark division of police reports six plaques were stolen, three from the Evans Foundation on East Walnut St. and three from the Bike Trail near Ohio 16 and Country Club Drive.

Anyone with information on these crimes, is urged to call the licking county crime stoppers at 740-349-6888.