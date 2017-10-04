Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor makes campaign stop in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- As the gubernatorial race continues to heat up another candidate makes a stop in Zanesville.

Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor stopped by Bryan Place for a meet-and-greet and to talk to supporters about her platform. Taylor’s platform includes healthcare and tax reform and the growing opioid epidemic and she’s already making strides to make change.

“I am the only one on the Republican side that has rolled out any substantive policy initiative. So I am answering the questions that, in this case, primary Republican voters have. Yes, we’ve acknowledged there are some challenges that we still face, but you as a candidate what are you doing to put forth real solutions to those problems?”

And pushing out those policies may have her ahead of her competitors. 5th Ward Councilman Steven Foreman says Taylor is already showing that she can be trusted to get the job done.

“One of the things that I really support her on and I really appreciate is that fact that she has rolled out policy. Just a couple of weeks ago she did some..she rolled out some policies on taxes. And she’s also most recently been working on health care policies. When you look at some of the other candidates….they don’t have that behind them. They’re not rolling out policy. Mostly all they’re doing is attack ads.”

Taylor is one of four Republican candidates running for governor to replace current Governor John Kasich.