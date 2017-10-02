Lorena Sternwheeler wraps up season with inspection

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Lorena Sternwheeler’s season will soon come to an end, but there’s still some time to enjoy a ride.

Tourists and residents flock to the Sternwheeler docked at Zane’s Landing Park for a ride on the Muskingum River. The rides are typically an hour to two hours long and give riders a scenic, relaxed ride along the Historic Muskingum River Water Trail. Captain Bill Page says the ride has something for everyone.

“The Lorena’s had a great year this year. We’ve put on a lot more theme type rides. A lot of…some of the library rides with the pirate. We’ve had several lunch cruises, dinner cruises, and steer the boat day for the kids.”

Rides on Lorena end in October, but there are lots of rides left. Such as the Fall Foliage rides and the Halloween Costume ride. In addition to the last rides, the Lorena will come out of the water — this happens only once every five years.

“This year is — every year we have inspections by the Coast Guard — but this is the year that it’s going to come out of the water. So it’s always…I know people like to see it when it comes out of the water and when it’s sitting up on dry dock. So this year it’s going to come out of the water for a Coast Guard inspection.”

The last ride will be on October 22nd. For more information on tickets and reservations for the rides, you can go to www.visitzanesville.info.