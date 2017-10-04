MAGNAM Research Park could create close to 10,000 jobs

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Regional Research Park’s legislative update.

‘Muskingum and Guernsey Noble and Morgan’ also called MAGNAM is a research park,” said Brown. “The 2,500-acre business park, brought together businesses and research universities. The schools include The Ohio State University and Ohio University. MAGNAM Research Park Foundation President Paul Brown said this is a 20-year development project near I-70 and I-77.

“It’s not just a vision; it’s a vision that has research behind it. It’s a once and a lifetime opportunity because we’re sitting right at the foothills of two of the largest gas and oil shells in the nation.”

Brown said this will create a boom for the local counties economy. He says the project will double the population of Noble County and accelerate the growth of existing companies.

“You put 10,000 jobs in Noble County, where 90 percent of this is in Noble County,” said Brown. “10,000 jobs in there, you’re really doubling the size of the county. Also, you’re increasing their per capita income by offering knowledge worker jobs that pay good money, like $60,000 plus a year. It provides good jobs, and the jobs will be plentiful.”

Brown said this project creates the potential for $2.6 Billion in economic development a year.