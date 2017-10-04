Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35 New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39 Atlanta United FC 15 9 8 53 68 38 Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42 Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47 New York 12 12 7 43 48 46 Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43 Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54 New England 11 15 6 39 48 58 Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51 D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Vancouver 15 10 6 51 48 43 Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39 Sporting Kansas City 12 7 11 47 37 24 Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49 Houston 11 10 10 43 52 44 FC Dallas 10 9 12 42 42 42 San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57 Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53 Minnesota United 10 16 5 35 44 63 Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62 Colorado 8 18 5 29 29 47

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, October 3

Minnesota United 3, Atlanta United FC 2

Saturday, October 7

Vancouver at New York, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Philadelphia at Chicago, 5 p.m.

New York City at New England, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Toronto at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

New England at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New York City, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 4 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 4 p.m.