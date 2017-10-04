Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on October 4, 2017 at 8:46 pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Toronto FC1958657135
New York City FC1688565339
Atlanta United FC1598536838
Chicago15107525842
Columbus15125505047
New York12127434846
Philadelphia10139394243
Montreal11156395054
New England11156394858
Orlando City10139393851
D.C. United9185323054
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Vancouver15106514843
Seattle12911474539
Sporting Kansas City12711473724
Portland13118475449
Houston111010435244
FC Dallas10912424242
San Jose12146423557
Real Salt Lake12146424753
Minnesota United10165354463
Los Angeles7178294162
Colorado8185292947

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, October 3

Minnesota United 3, Atlanta United FC 2

Saturday, October 7

Vancouver at New York, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Philadelphia at Chicago, 5 p.m.

New York City at New England, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Toronto at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

New England at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New York City, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 4 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 4 p.m.

