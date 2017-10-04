Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|19
|5
|8
|65
|71
|35
|New York City FC
|16
|8
|8
|56
|53
|39
|Atlanta United FC
|15
|9
|8
|53
|68
|38
|Chicago
|15
|10
|7
|52
|58
|42
|Columbus
|15
|12
|5
|50
|50
|47
|New York
|12
|12
|7
|43
|48
|46
|Philadelphia
|10
|13
|9
|39
|42
|43
|Montreal
|11
|15
|6
|39
|50
|54
|New England
|11
|15
|6
|39
|48
|58
|Orlando City
|10
|13
|9
|39
|38
|51
|D.C. United
|9
|18
|5
|32
|30
|54
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vancouver
|15
|10
|6
|51
|48
|43
|Seattle
|12
|9
|11
|47
|45
|39
|Sporting Kansas City
|12
|7
|11
|47
|37
|24
|Portland
|13
|11
|8
|47
|54
|49
|Houston
|11
|10
|10
|43
|52
|44
|FC Dallas
|10
|9
|12
|42
|42
|42
|San Jose
|12
|14
|6
|42
|35
|57
|Real Salt Lake
|12
|14
|6
|42
|47
|53
|Minnesota United
|10
|16
|5
|35
|44
|63
|Los Angeles
|7
|17
|8
|29
|41
|62
|Colorado
|8
|18
|5
|29
|29
|47
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
|Tuesday, October 3
Minnesota United 3, Atlanta United FC 2
|Saturday, October 7
Vancouver at New York, 5 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday, Oct. 11
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 15
Philadelphia at Chicago, 5 p.m.
New York City at New England, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 22
Toronto at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
New England at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Columbus at New York City, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 4 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 4 p.m.