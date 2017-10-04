Mayor hosts appreciation lunch for staff

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local official takes a break to show some appreciation to his staff.

Zanesville Mayor Jeff Tilton stepped from behind his desk to behind the grill serving up lunch to his staff. City workers filled into the basement of Secrest Auditorium to enjoy the meal on the Mayor’s dime. Mayor Tilton says he enjoys doing this for his staff.

“This is something that we do every year. It’s my and my wife’s way of showing appreciation to the employees. They do a great job all year and this is just one small thing that I can do to thank them for what they do each year.”

The employees enjoyed a spread of food including hamburgers, hotdogs, potato salad, baked beans, and chips. Along with drinks and cake for dessert. While some employees weren’t able to make it — they were busy working — others had their backs and brought food to them.

“We had some guys that were on jobs and other employees took food back to them. So you know, it’s a good day.”

The Mayor joked that he likes to harass the employees as they come in and he’s on the grill. He also said it’s a great way for all departments to interact with each other since they normally don’t get a chance to do so.