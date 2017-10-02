Mayor presents stadium financing proposal for Nashville bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mayor Megan Barry has proposed a $250 million stadium deal as the final piece in Nashville’s bid for a Major League Soccer expansion team.

Under the plan presented Monday to the Metro Council, Nashville would issue $200 million in bonds for the 27,500-seat stadium and another $25 million for infrastructure surrounding the stadium at the city fairgrounds. The private owners in MLS2Nashville would be responsible for $25 million and any construction cost overruns.

The council could approve the bond resolution as early as Oct. 17.

MLS requires a solid stadium plan for an expansion franchise.

Twelve locations expressed interest in an expansion franchises. Two winning bids are expected to be announced later this year, bringing the league to 26 teams, with two additional teams to be added in the future.