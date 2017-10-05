Missing Kids Found by K9

Two Coshocton County children are safe thanks to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Timothy Rogers said on Wednesday around 1pm the sheriff’s office received a 911 call in reference to two small children missing in the 29000 block of State Route 93.

The caller told authorities that her 3 and 4-year-old girls had apparently wandered into a wooded area and had been missing for about 45 minutes.

Several deputies, including both K9 units responded to the scene and within ten minutes Deputy Stone and his K9 had located the missing children who had minor injuries, scrapes and bumps from their trek through the woods.

Assisting with this incident were Coshocton County EMS and West Layfayette Fire Department.