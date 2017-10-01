Ohio State back in AP top ten

COLUMBUS, Ohio – After their easy win over Rutgers, the Buckeyes find themselves back in the top ten of the AP Poll. The Big Ten has four teams in the top ten, most of any conference.

1. Alabama (44 first-place votes)

2. Clemson (17)

3. Oklahoma

4. Penn State

5. Georgia

6. Washington

7. Michigan

8. Texas Christian

9. Wisconsin

10. Ohio State

11. Washington State

12. Auburn

13. Miami

14. Southern Cal

15. Oklahoma State

16. Virginia Tech

17. Louisville

18. South Florida

19. San Diego State

20. Utah

21. Notre Dame

22. Florida

23. West Virginia

24. North Carolina State.

25. Central Florida