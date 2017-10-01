Ohio State back in AP top ten

COLUMBUS, Ohio – After their easy win over Rutgers, the Buckeyes find themselves back in the top ten of the AP Poll. The Big Ten has four teams in the top ten, most of any conference.
1. Alabama (44 first-place votes)
2. Clemson (17)
3. Oklahoma
4. Penn State
5. Georgia
6. Washington
7. Michigan
8. Texas Christian
9. Wisconsin
10. Ohio State
11. Washington State
12. Auburn
13. Miami
14. Southern Cal
15. Oklahoma State
16. Virginia Tech
17. Louisville
18. South Florida
19. San Diego State
20. Utah
21. Notre Dame
22. Florida
23. West Virginia
24. North Carolina State.
25. Central Florida