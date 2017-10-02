Ohioan sculpts statues for Georgia anti-terrorism memorial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A squad of 7-foot (2.1-meter) infantrymen cast in bronze for an anti-terrorism memorial is being delivered to a Georgia museum this week by the central Ohio sculptor who created the statues.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that Army veteran Alan Cottrill and a team of artists spent more than a year making the nine soldiers for the Global War on Terrorism Memorial. It’s scheduled to be dedicated later this month at the National Infantry Museum in Columbus, Georgia, near Fort Benning.

The 750-pound (340-kilogram) statues depict how post-Sept. 11 U.S. combat soldiers look, including details of their uniforms and weapons.

Cottrill says the pieces had to convey toughness and intensity co-existing with vulnerability and fear. The sculptor from Zanesville, Ohio, says he hopes viewers will feel the emotion, too.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com