Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Semi

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi Sunday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the scene at State Route 16 near the South Whitewoman Street intersection just after 8PM.

Deputies said the body of an adult female was found in the westbound lane of State Route 16.

After investigation it was determined the semi was traveling west on State Route 16, attempted to stop, but was unable to and struck the female.

The names of the driver and the deceased are being withheld pending notification of the families.