Perry Behavioral Health Choices hosts panel discussion on drug epidemic

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio- As the drug epidemic around the country continues to grow, many communities in Southeast Ohio are working to find ways to prevent and fight the problem.

The Perry Behavioral Health Choices hosted a meeting today to talk about the drug epidemic in Perry County and what the County is doing about it. The organization held a candid discussion with experts in the area about the impact drugs have on families, specifically children, and how to help those affected by them. Theressa Snyder, Executive Director at PBHC says the panel gathered in part to speak on the importance of prevention to help fight drug addictions.

“Well Perry Behavioral Health Choices we’re one of the founders along with the New Lexington Police Department of the Perry County Drug Prevention Coalition; and we came together today in order to have a public discussion with our many partners about what we can do about the drug epidemic.”

State Representatives from government offices attended the meeting to learn about the needs of the community. This included representatives from Governor Kasich’s office, Congressman Stivers office, Secretary Husted’s office, and Senator Portman’s office. Todd Shelton, Southeast Ohio District Director for U.S. Senator Rob Portman, talked about taking the information discussed at the meeting back to the Senator.

“Well what I do is I keep him apprised of all of the meetings I attend. I talk with him about what I’m hearing here on the ground so that when he’s introducing a bill or talking about it on the floor of the U.S. Senate, you know, he has a perspective of what’s happening specifically here in Southeast Ohio and also here in Perry County.”

Perry County will soon have a withdrawal program, similar to the one that recently opened at Genesis HealthCare. The program called Clearview will be a six week program that will help those wanting to end their addictions. It’s expected to open in March.