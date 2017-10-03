Phillies don’t plan to spend big in offseason

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies president Andy MacPhail says management had to persuade ownership to keep a lower payroll.

The team finished last in the NL East for the third time in four years and hasn’t reached the postseason since 2011, but a slew of talented, young players have created a solid foundation for the future.

MacPhail cited Philadelphia’s 35-35 record over the last 70 games and winning mark against division opponents as part of the reason for the optimism.

He said the ownership group led by John Middleton is eager to win and willing to spend whatever money is necessary to accomplish the goal. The Phillies used to have one of the highest payrolls in the majors, but management feels this offseason isn’t the right time to sign overpriced free agents because of the current composition of the team.

