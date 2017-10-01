Red Bull driver Verstappen wins Malaysian Grand Prix

SEPANG, Malaysia (AP) — Max Verstappen celebrated his birthday by winning the Malaysian Grand Prix in style on Sunday, while Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his championship lead over Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel started the race from last but drove brilliantly to take fourth place and limit the damage to his title hopes. Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen did not even start, despite qualifying in second place. Moments before the race, mechanics wheeled Raikkonen’s car back to the garage but could not get it ready.

Hamilton secured the 70th pole of his career in qualifying, and his fourth straight in Malaysia, while Vettel failed to set a time because of an engine problem.

The day after turning 20, Verstappen turned on the style, making a fine move to overtake Hamilton on lap 4 and then held his nerve with his father watching from the team garage.

Hamilton’s only win in Malaysia was in 2014. He led comfortably last year but retired with engine failure.