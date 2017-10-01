Report: 32 US states could offer sports betting in 5 years

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A new report says legal sports betting could be offered in 32 states within five years if the U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of New Jersey’s quest to offer such gambling.

Eilers & Krejcik (EYE’-lers and CRAY’-check) Gaming tracks state-by-state gambling legislation and says a new market would be worth more than $6 billion. The group estimates legal sports betting could be up to a $15 billion industry if all 50 states got on board.

Assuming the high court rules in New Jersey’s favor, the firm predicted 14 states would offer sports betting within two years, including Colorado, Massachusetts, Mississippi and Virginia.

New Jersey is taking aim at a law called the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act that forbids state-authorized sports gambling in all states but Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Oregon.