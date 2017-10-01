Reports of campus rape increase in annual Ohio State report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An annual report says the number of reported on-campus rapes at Ohio State University more than doubled in 2016.

The university attributed the increase to more students living on campus and better awareness and reporting of sexual assaults.

Kellie Brennan, director of the university’s compliance office, tells The Columbus Dispatch the increase was expected because of work being done to boost reporting.

The federally mandated review published last week said 61 rapes were reported in 2016 compared with 25 in 2015 and 20 the year before that.

The university’s most recent campus climate survey found 1 in 5 female undergrads have experienced nonconsensual sexual contact by physical force, threats of physical force or incapacitation.