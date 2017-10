Strasburg to start Game 1 of NLDS for Nationals vs. Cubs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg will start Game 1 of the NL Division Series for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

Manager Dusty Baker named Strasburg his Game 1 starter before his team’s workout Thursday. He says the Nationals haven’t decided about Games 2 or 3.

Baker says the decision hinges on the status of ace Max Scherzer, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Scherzer threw on flat ground in the outfield for almost 15 minutes Wednesday, and Baker says the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner is set to throw a bullpen session later in the day.

Baker knows that going with Scherzer in Game 2 would allow him to come back for a potential Game 5 on full rest but says “the health of Max is No. 1.” Left-hander Gio Gonzalez is the other logical choice for Game 2.

The Cubs on Wednesday named Kyle Hendricks their Game 1 starter and said it’ll be Jon Lester in Game 2, Jose Quintana in Game 3 and Jake Arrieta in Game 4.

