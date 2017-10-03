Twins leave Miguel Sano off playoff roster vs. Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota left All-Star third baseman Miguel Sano off its roster for the Twins’ AL wild-card playoff game against the New York Yankees after he failed to fully recover from an injured left shin.

Sano missed 38 games after fouling a ball off his shin, returned as a pinch hitter Friday and was Minnesota’s designated hitter Saturday and Sunday. He was pinch-hit for in the eighth inning of Sunday’s regular-season finale after feeling discomfort in the leg. Sano went 1 for 8 with three strikeouts in the series against Detroit and finished the season with a .264 average. 28 homers and 77 RBIs in 114 games.

Kennys Vargas or Robbie Grossman likely will be the DH in Tuesday night’s game.

Luis Severino (14-6) starts for the Yankees and Ervin Santana (16-8) for the Twins.

New York kept left-hander CC Sabathia and right-hander Sonny Gray among its nine relief pitchers. Minnesota’s bullpen includes a pair of starters, Jose Berrios and Adalberto Mejia.

___

