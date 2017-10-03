Updates on body found at Chap’s Run Park

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- More information has come out about the body that was found October 2nd at Chap’s Run Park near Luck Avenue.

The body of 39-year-old, William Nickles, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on arrival. Nickles is from Ashland, Kentucky. Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury said they are looking into the cause of his death.

“We are treating it as a suspicious death,” said Chief Coury. “It’s not typical for us to find somebody in Chap’s Run. Especially at such a young age, but right now we are treating it as a suspicious death. We have taken Mr. Nickles to the Licking County Coroner’s office.”

Chief Coury said Nickles was only in Zanesville for a short period of time. He was supposed to catch a bus out of Zanesville. The investigation will continue. The reason why Nickles was in that area is still unknown.

“We just don’t know why he was in the area. No idea, why he would of went down there.”

The detectives are still investigating. We will report more updates as the story continues to develop.