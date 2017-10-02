UTEP brings back Mike Price to be interim coach

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — UTEP is bringing back former Miners coach Mike Price to be interim coach and replace Sean Kugler, who was fired after an 0-5 start.

Price, 71, coached UTEP from 2004-12 and took the Miners to three bowl games. From 1989-2002, he was coach at Washington State, where he had three 10-win seasons and the led the Cougars to the 1998 Rose Bowl.

Price became Alabama coach in 2003 but never coached a game for the Crimson Tide. He was fired after news reports of a night of partying at a strip club in Pensacola, Florida. He resurfaced at UTEP and went on to be one of the most successful coaches in the history of a program that has not had much. The Miners have played in five bowls since 1967.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25