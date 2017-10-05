Vegas shooter’s gambling draws new attention to video poker

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities trying to piece together the final days before Stephen Paddock unleashed his arsenal of powerful firearms on country music fans on the Las Vegas Strip have at least one potential trove of information: his gambling habits.

Nevada gambling regulators say they’re sorting through documents for clues about him and his girlfriend, Marilou Danley. Those can include suspicious transaction or currency reports, as well as information from a player’s rewards card, which the casinos use to track their gambling and offer perks.

Paddock’s brother has described the gunman in Sunday’s attack as a high-stakes video poker player who was routinely comped rooms, meals and drinks at casinos.

Video poker players like Paddock use strategies that can minimize the house winnings and in some cases gain a minuscule mathematical advantage.