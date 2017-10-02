Wade’s Clothing store is closing after 43 years

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A Zanesville clothing store is closing its doors after 43 years of business.

Wade’s Clothing is closing up shop and will be selling its entire inventory. Wade’s Clothing inventory sale opens, to the public, on Thursday. Co-Owner Doug Pickrell said all men and women’s clothes will be discounted.

“We’ll open at 9 (A.M.), and everything will be on sale,” said Pickrell. “It’s already marked down. We will sell everything we have. We don’t know how long that will take, but we will sell everything.”

Pickrell said the decision to close Wade’s did not come lightly. He says the original decision to close the store happened shortly after last years Christmas.

“We originally planned, when we purchased the store, to be open for ten years,” said Pickrell. “We feel like the trends that are currently going on makes it the appropriate time for us to close the store. We also have a lease coming up to renew. So it just seemed like it good sense.”

Pickrell said having to close the store is tough, but he is at peace with the decision and feels now is the right time to close Wade’s Clothing.