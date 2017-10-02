“Walk A Mile In My Shoes” for domestic abuse

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This year “Walk A Mile In My Shoes” event had hundreds of people walking outside the Muskingum County Courthouse this evening.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Domestic Violence Coalition of Muskingum County put on the event to raise money for Transitions. Transitions is a domestic violence shelter. Legal Advocate Dorothy Thomas said this event is about raising awareness about domestic abuse.

“If we can get people to understand how hard it is to even walk in shoes and not even about how to get the shoes, they’ll understand that it is very hard for victims to leave a situation.”

Participant Larry Shanks decided wearing shoes was not enough. He went shopping with his wife to get a full outfit.

“It shows that we care what happens to women. It’s not good for a man to hit a woman, to be abused. It’s a really good cause.”

The event features local celebrities such as Fire Department Chief Eric Waltemire and WHIZ’s Meteorologist Phil Sakal. The event is expected to raise over 2,000 dollars for Transitions.