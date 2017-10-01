Weather Discussion

SUNDAY: 10/1

TODAY: Sunny Skies. Seasonal. High 72

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Chilly. Low 43

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 77

DISCUSSION:

Good Morning Southeast Ohio!

We ended Saturday with a beautiful sight on Broadcast Hill! Check out our Storm Team Tower Cam Timelapse of the sunset below!

Yesterday marked the last day of September and what a crazy month we had! The first 15 days yielded an average high of 72 degrees, that is 7 below normal. The last 15 days, 84 degrees, 11 above normal!

We warm up a touch today for the start of October with highs in the lower 70s and sunny skies. Mostly sunny skies continue Monday into Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s nearing 80. Wednesday will most likely be the hottest day of the week with highs back into the lower 80s and partly cloudy skies.

Only a slight chance for rain exists Thursday with a weak cold front sweeping through only dropping highs into the upper 70s Thursday and mid 70s Friday. We warm back up into the upper 70s Saturday. All in all, looking mostly dry with highs remaining 10 degrees above normal next week!

Have a Great Day!

-Nathan

