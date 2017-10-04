Week seven high school football matchups and standings

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Here is the high school football schedule for all area games for week seven of the season. All kick offs are at 7 p.m.

Fri. Zanesville (3-3) at New Philadelphia (6-0) (Broadcasted on AM 1240)

Fri. Rosecrans (4-2) at Millersport (1-5)

Fri. Tri-Valley (5-1) at Sheridan (3-3) (Broadcasted on Z92 Radio)

Fri. Philo (4-2) at Coshocton (1-5)

Fri. Morgan (1-5) at John Glenn (5-1)

Fri. New Lexington (2-2) at Crooksville (3-3)

Fri. West Muskingum (0-6) at Maysville (4-2) (WHIZ-TV Game of the week)

Fri. Licking Valley (6-0) at Watkins Memorial (1-5)

Fri. Heath (2-4) at Utica (0-6)

Fri. Licking Heights (4-2) at Lakewood (0-6)

Fri. Granville (5-1) at Northridge (4-2)

Fri. Newark (0-6) at New Albany (3-3)

Fri. Marietta (3-3) at River View (0-6)

Fri Garaway (3-3) at Ridgewood (4-2)

Fri. Cambridge (2-4) at Dover (3-3)

Fri. Union Local (6-0) at Meadowbrook (4-2)

Fri. Buckeye Trail (2-4) at Malvern (1-5)

Fri. Frontier (1-5) at Caldwell (2-4)

Fri #5 Shenandoah (6-0) at Monroe Central (2-4)

Muskingum Valley League Standings

1. Tri-Valley 4-0 (5-1)

2. Philo 4-1 (4-2)

3. John Glenn 3-1 (5-1)

4. Maysville 3-2 (4-2)

5. Sheridan 2-2 (3-3)

6. New Lexington 2-2 (2-4)

7. Crooksville 1-3 (3-3)

8. Morgan 1-4 (1-5)

9. West Muskingum 0-5 (0-6)