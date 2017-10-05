Young Teens and Driving

According to the State Highway Patrol over one thousand crashes in Muskingum County from 2014 to 2016 have been caused by teen drivers.

If fact motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in teens, more than other types of injury, disease or violence.

The patrol said young drivers between 15 and 19 years old were involved in 15 percent of all traffic crashes in the state from 2014 to 2016.

An action on the part of a teen driver caused more than 72 percent of these crashes, which resulted in over 280 fatalities and over 41,000 injuries.

Another 21 percent of crashes were brought on by failing to yield, running a red light or stop sign.

The patrol said they’re gearing up for national teen driving safety week which runs October 21-27th. The patrol said it’s the perfect time to talk to your children about making safe and responsible decisions behind the wheel.

Surveys show teens whose parents set firm rules for driving typically engage in less risky driving behaviors are involved in fewer crashes.