Zanesville boys soccer ties with Dover, girls win ECOL title with shut out win

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville boys team trailed Dover 1-0 at halftime but fought back to force a 1-1 tie at Sulsberger Stadium.

Jack Thorne scored ZHS’s lone goal about 10 minutes into the second half. The boy Blue Devils are now 5-3-5 on the year and 2-1-3 in league play.

While the boys were playing Dover at home, the girls team was up in Tuscarawas County playing at Dover. The Lady Blue Devils shut out the Crimson Tornadoes 3-0. It’s the ninth shutout ZHS has put up this year. With the win they clinched the outright ECOL title for the second year in a row.

Both teams have three regular season games left before they start tournament play.