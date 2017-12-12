David Carl Kinder II

12-15-2017 Basketball Scoreboard

by David Carl Kinder II on December 15, 2017 at 10:47 pm

 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Marietta 58
Zanesville 81
*Cameron Brooks-Harris (Zanesville) 35 points

Millersports 36
Rosecrans 57
*Matt Applegate (Rosecrans) 18 points

Tri-Valley 55
West Muskingum 29

Maysville 56
John Glenn 76

Philo 59
Sheridan 56 (OT)
*Cole Smith (Philo) 16 points

Morgan 43
New Lexington 51
*Nick Pickrell (New Lexington) 23 points

Crooksville 60
Heath 43
*Eric Taylor (Crooksvill) 18 points

Cambridge 30
Dover 46

Coshocton 36
River View 48

New Philadelphia
Meadowbrook

Franklin Heights 21
Newark 64
*JT Shumate (Newark) 29 points

 

You can always submit scores by emailing sports@whizmediagroup.com or calling (740) 452-5431.

Post Views: 2