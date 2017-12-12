12-15-2017 Basketball Scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Marietta 58

Zanesville 81

*Cameron Brooks-Harris (Zanesville) 35 points

Millersports 36

Rosecrans 57

*Matt Applegate (Rosecrans) 18 points

Tri-Valley 55

West Muskingum 29

Maysville 56

John Glenn 76

Philo 59

Sheridan 56 (OT)

*Cole Smith (Philo) 16 points

Morgan 43

New Lexington 51

*Nick Pickrell (New Lexington) 23 points

Crooksville 60

Heath 43

*Eric Taylor (Crooksvill) 18 points

Cambridge 30

Dover 46

Coshocton 36

River View 48

New Philadelphia

Meadowbrook

Franklin Heights 21

Newark 64

*JT Shumate (Newark) 29 points

