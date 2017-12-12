12-15-2017 Basketball Scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Marietta 58
Zanesville 81
*Cameron Brooks-Harris (Zanesville) 35 points
Millersports 36
Rosecrans 57
*Matt Applegate (Rosecrans) 18 points
Tri-Valley 55
West Muskingum 29
Maysville 56
John Glenn 76
Philo 59
Sheridan 56 (OT)
*Cole Smith (Philo) 16 points
Morgan 43
New Lexington 51
*Nick Pickrell (New Lexington) 23 points
Crooksville 60
Heath 43
*Eric Taylor (Crooksvill) 18 points
Cambridge 30
Dover 46
Coshocton 36
River View 48
New Philadelphia
Meadowbrook
Franklin Heights 21
Newark 64
*JT Shumate (Newark) 29 points
You can always submit scores by emailing sports@whizmediagroup.com or calling (740) 452-5431.