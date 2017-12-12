12-27-2017 Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Tri-Valley 58

Delaware Hayes 56

Cambridge 62

Morgan 61

*Connor Aleshire (Cambridge) 20 points

Maysville 68

Vinton County 49

*Carson Jarrett (Maysville) 16 points

Sheridan 81

Licking Valley 54

*Ethan Heller (Sheridan) 21 points

Meadowbrook 69

Marietta 49

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

West Holmes 35

Zanesville 50

*Kenzie Newsom (Zanesville) 21 points

Meadowbrook 49

West Muskingum 38

