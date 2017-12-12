David Carl Kinder II

12-27-2017 Basketball Scoreboard

by David Carl Kinder II on December 27, 2017 at 9:28 pm

 

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Tri-Valley 58
Delaware Hayes 56

Cambridge 62
Morgan 61
*Connor Aleshire (Cambridge) 20 points

Maysville 68
Vinton County 49
*Carson Jarrett (Maysville) 16 points

Sheridan 81
Licking Valley 54
*Ethan Heller (Sheridan) 21 points

Meadowbrook 69
Marietta 49

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

West Holmes 35
Zanesville 50
*Kenzie Newsom (Zanesville) 21 points

Meadowbrook 49
West Muskingum 38

 

