12-27-2017 Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Tri-Valley 58
Delaware Hayes 56
Cambridge 62
Morgan 61
*Connor Aleshire (Cambridge) 20 points
Maysville 68
Vinton County 49
*Carson Jarrett (Maysville) 16 points
Sheridan 81
Licking Valley 54
*Ethan Heller (Sheridan) 21 points
Meadowbrook 69
Marietta 49
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
West Holmes 35
Zanesville 50
*Kenzie Newsom (Zanesville) 21 points
Meadowbrook 49
West Muskingum 38
You can always submit scores by emailing sports@whizmediagroup.com or calling (740) 452-5431.