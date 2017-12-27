The 27th Annual Angel Tree Benefit is headed back to Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, OHIO- A local holiday tradition is underway in the city of Zanesville. the 27th annual angel tree benefit is back and ready to take center stage.

“When One Door Closes” is the official name of this years play-write. With a cast made up of the young and the young at heart, each year members of the community come out to audition and anticipate being a part of this great cause.

“We put on a Christmas show every year. We don’t sell tickets, they are donation only. We take anybody that auditions and this year we have over 80 people involved ,” said President, Rich Tolliver.

With donations serving as your ticket entry, all proceeds raised with be donated to The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree fund for less fortunate children. President Tolliver says the play is one way they strive to give back to the community.

“I want people to know that this is our way to give something back to the because we are soley funded by the people in the community and them coming and supporting us. This is something we can do to show that we want to give something back and we’re invested in the Zanesville area ,” said Tolliver.

“When One Door Closes” will take place at The Renner Home of Zane Trace Players from December 7th-December 9th at 8 p.m. The last viewing will take place on December 10th at 2:30 p.m