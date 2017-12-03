3rd Ashes test hit by reports of match-fixing, ICC to probe

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Cricket Australia says it will cooperate with the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption unit investigation into a British newspaper report that bookmakers have offered to fix parts of the third Ashes test.

The Sun newspaper in Britain published purported evidence of bookmakers offering to sell details of rigged periods of play for betting purposes, or so-called spot fixing, in the test match between Australia and England starting Thursday in Perth.

“Before match, I will tell you this over, this runs and then you have to put all the bets on that over,” a man, whom the newspaper claims is a bookmaker, says in undercover video footage.

During the video, information on fixes is estimated to be worth around $150,000.

There is also mention of fixing “four to five” Big Bash League matches in the Australia’s domestic Twenty20 competition.

The ICC said “we take all allegations of corruption seriously and welcome The Sun’s offer to share this information.”

Cricket Australia said the allegations “are of serious concern” and it “takes a zero-tolerance approach against anybody trying to bring the game into disrepute.”

“CA will co-operate fully with any ICC anti-corruption unit investigation,” the statement said.

The England and Wales Cricket Board, in a statement published by the BBC, said “ECB work closely with the ICC and their Anti-Corruption unit to protect the integrity of the international game.

“We are aware of these allegations and there is no suggestion that any of the England team is involved in any way.”

Australia leads the five-match series 2-0 after victories in Brisbane and Adelaide and can regain the Ashes with a victory at the WACA, a venue where England’s only test victory was in 1978.