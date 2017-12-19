$40,000 scholarship awarded to ZHS graduate

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A former Blue Devil has been announced as the 2017 Fred F. and Herman M. Dreier Foundation Scholarship recipient.

Christian Sheline is a 2017 graduate of Zanesville High School and was selected as the winner of the $40,000 scholarship. He said he’s thankful he was selected so he can use the funds towards his mechanical engineering degree at Ohio University in Athens.

“It definitely means a lot to me, I’m proud to have it and I hope to do big things once I get my degree and to help people after that like they are helping me right now,” said Sheline.

The scholarship sponsors one student per year for $10,000 a year, renewable up to four years totaling $40,000. The scholarship has been around since 2005 to honor the late Dreier brothers by assisting Muskingum County students pursuing degrees in engineering, medical or veterinary science or agriculture.

“Fred and Herman both were my great uncles and they were just common sheet metal workers, blue collar, very unassuming, never married and they saved their money and when they both had passed Fred had set up a trust to set up this foundation and help Muskingum County,” said Kurt Dreier, scholarship family representative. “I really appreciate this whole concept where it just feels like one family helping another family out.”

The foundation also sponsors research for ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, that took the life of Herman.

The 2018 scholarship application is available and can be found at www.columbusfoundation.org keyword ‘Dreier.’ The deadline to apply is March 1st.