9 apply for medical marijuana lab testing licenses in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nine public and private entities in Ohio have applied for licenses to test the quality and potency of medical marijuana, with three of the applicants focusing on locations in central Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, Central State University in Wilberforce and Hocking Technical College in Nelsonville were the only two public colleges to apply. Cleveland.com reports the state’s medical marijuana law requires marijuana to be tested by a lab independent from cultivators and dispensaries.

The records released earlier this month included the proposed testing lab location and primary contact for each but did not include information about others who own or have a stake in the companies.

There is no limit to the number of testing lab licenses the department can award.

