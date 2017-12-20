Adopt the Dog of the day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- New pets are the perfect gift in time for the holiday season!

Meet Iomi! In addition to being a beautiful, playful little pup, she’s also looking to be adopted. Iomi needs a loving family to embrace her with open arms.

“This is Iomi and she has been here since July 3rd and she is just the sweetest girl. As you can tell, she’s sitting here, I don’t even have the leash on her. She just wants attention and she loves people. We’d really like to see her get out here before Christmas, but if not, the right family will come along for her eventually,” said Deputy Dog Warden, Brittany Calihan.



Iomi has had all of her vaccinations and is a healthy playful puppy. Deputy Calihan tells us that Iomi gets along very well with other animals.

“If you’re looking for a sweet dog, perfect with kids, perfect for any family, she gets along with dogs, she gets along with cats, I really can’t think of a negative about her. I mean just look at her,” said Calihan.

If you’re interested in meeting Iomi or potentially adopting her, contact The Adoption Center at (740) 453-0273.