Agent: Redskins’ Cravens is healthy, plans to play in 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Redskins safety Su’a Cravens has been cleared to resume football activities and plans to play next season, his agent said Tuesday.

Fadde Mikhail said in a statement that Cravens suffered from post-concussion syndrome, was cleared Dec. 7 and no longer has symptoms. Cravens left the Redskins in early September as he mulled retirement.

Cravens underwent “targeted treatment and rehabilitation” at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, according to Mikhail, who said his client “is excited and looking forward to the 2018 NFL season and the many years to follow.”

Cravens, 22, was Washington’s second-round pick in 2016 and played 11 games during his rookie year. He was set to be a starter this season.

In mid-September, the Redskins put Cravens on the reserve/left squad list, making him ineligible to play the rest of the season.

“We are focused on the Arizona Cardinals,” Redskins spokesman Tony Wyllie said. “He is on reserve/left squad for the season.”

