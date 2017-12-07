Agents conduct after-hours search at Cleveland City Hall

CLEVELAND (AP) — Agents from the FBI, IRS and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development have conducted an after-hours search at Cleveland City Hall.

Spokespeople for the FBI and IRS have confirmed that agents went to City Hall after the building closed Wednesday night as part of a criminal investigation but wouldn’t provide details about what agents were looking for.

FBI spokeswoman Vicki Anderson said the agents were involved in “authorized law enforcement activity” and that court documents concerning the investigation are sealed.

Cleveland.com has reported that agents were in the building until after 11 p.m.