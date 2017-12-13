AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|25
|17
|6
|2
|0
|36
|75
|59
|WB/Scranton
|24
|15
|7
|1
|1
|32
|87
|72
|Charlotte
|27
|17
|9
|0
|1
|35
|101
|80
|Lehigh Valley
|28
|16
|9
|1
|2
|35
|103
|96
|Bridgeport
|24
|12
|10
|1
|1
|26
|75
|70
|Hershey
|28
|12
|13
|0
|3
|27
|75
|92
|Hartford
|27
|10
|12
|3
|2
|25
|74
|96
|Springfield
|29
|10
|18
|1
|0
|21
|80
|96
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|25
|20
|5
|0
|0
|40
|83
|47
|Rochester
|26
|15
|5
|3
|3
|36
|88
|76
|Syracuse
|25
|13
|9
|1
|2
|29
|82
|73
|Laval
|27
|10
|11
|4
|2
|26
|82
|97
|Belleville
|26
|11
|12
|0
|3
|25
|72
|94
|Utica
|25
|10
|11
|3
|1
|24
|69
|80
|Binghamton
|25
|8
|13
|3
|1
|20
|65
|87
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|26
|18
|5
|1
|2
|39
|99
|57
|Rockford
|26
|15
|10
|1
|0
|31
|85
|73
|Iowa
|26
|12
|8
|5
|1
|30
|80
|82
|Milwaukee
|24
|12
|11
|1
|0
|25
|67
|75
|Cleveland
|21
|8
|9
|2
|2
|20
|44
|64
|Grand Rapids
|26
|10
|13
|0
|3
|23
|78
|87
|Chicago
|25
|8
|12
|4
|1
|21
|66
|77
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|22
|14
|6
|0
|2
|30
|77
|54
|Tucson
|22
|12
|7
|2
|1
|27
|72
|63
|Texas
|27
|16
|10
|0
|1
|33
|82
|90
|San Antonio
|25
|13
|10
|2
|0
|28
|81
|79
|Ontario
|22
|11
|10
|0
|1
|23
|52
|52
|San Jose
|22
|11
|10
|0
|1
|23
|58
|64
|San Diego
|22
|10
|11
|1
|0
|21
|69
|80
|Bakersfield
|23
|9
|11
|3
|0
|21
|61
|70
