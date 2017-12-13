AHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on December 13, 2017 at 11:53 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence2517620367559
WB/Scranton2415711328772
Charlotte27179013510180
Lehigh Valley28169123510396
Bridgeport24121011267570
Hershey28121303277592
Hartford27101232257496
Springfield29101810218096
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto2520500408347
Rochester2615533368876
Syracuse2513912298273
Laval27101142268297
Belleville26111203257294
Utica25101131246980
Binghamton2581331206587
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Manitoba2618512399957
Rockford26151010318573
Iowa2612851308082
Milwaukee24121110256775
Cleveland218922204464
Grand Rapids26101303237887
Chicago2581241216677
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton2214602307754
Tucson2212721277263
Texas27161001338290
San Antonio25131020288179
Ontario22111001235252
San Jose22111001235864
San Diego22101110216980
Bakersfield2391130216170
