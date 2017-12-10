AHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on December 10, 2017 at 8:40 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence2416620347259
Charlotte2516801339372
WB/Scranton2314711308169
Lehigh Valley2615812339588
Bridgeport24121011267570
Hershey27121203277589
Hartford27101232257496
Springfield28101710217790
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto2520500408347
Rochester2514533348575
Syracuse2513912298273
Utica24101031246877
Laval27101142268297
Belleville25101203236891
Binghamton2481330196283
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Manitoba2618512399957
Rockford2515910318471
Iowa2512850297778
Milwaukee24121110256775
Cleveland218922204464
Grand Rapids2591303217484
Chicago2471241196476
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton2214602307754
Tucson2012521276855
Texas2616901338086
San Antonio25131020288179
Ontario21101001214850
San Diego22101110216980
San Jose2091001195060
Bakersfield2391130216170
