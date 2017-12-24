Amber Alert Issued for Abducted Child

An Amber Alert has been issued by the Columbus Police Department for the following regions: Central Ohio, which includes the following counties: Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hocking, Licking, Madison, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway, and Union.

Information as of: December 24, 2017 at 6:26 AM

Be on the lookout for an abducted child. On December 24, 2017 at 4:54 AM, Columbus Police reported that a vehicle was stolen from Albert Ave in Columbus, OH with a 2 year old child in the back seat.

The incident took place in Franklin County, OH Albert Ave in the city of Columbus 43224.

The child’s name is Miski Ahmed and the individual is missing. The child is a Black female, age 2, weighs 20, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Child was last seen wearing red jacket with black polka dots.

The suspect’s name is “East & West”. The suspect is a Black male. Last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants.

The vehicle involved is a grey 2012 Toyota Sienna with OH plate number HHU1856. NOT ACTUAL VEHICLE

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.