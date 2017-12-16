The American Legion Post host Veterans for Christmas project

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- With the help of the American Legion Post, a local retired veteran has been making a huge impact in the lives of other vets.

For 15 years, veteran Russell Kuhn along with a few others, have filled holiday bags to distribute to veterans in near by nursing homes.

“Like i said, we’ve been doing this for 15 years and our veterans in the nursing homes are so appreciative. I tell you, if you just took them in a can of Pepsi and sat and talked to them and thanked them for their service, tears come in their eyes,” said Retired Veteran,” Russell Kuhn.

Inside each bag are socks, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, a veterans poem, and lots of other neat gifts. Kuhn tells us that his goal is truly to help benefit the lives of other veterans and show appreciation for their service.

“Helping these other vets, I really really look forward to it. I worked here at the post and did the memberships for 11 or 12 years, and I really enjoyed working with the people,” said Kuhn.

This year, the crew delivered to 138 veterans at several local nursing homes. This annual holiday tradition wouldn’t be complete without the help of those who come out and volunteer their time and efforts to make this project a success.