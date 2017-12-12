American Red Cross needs volunteers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers this holiday season.

The Southeast Ohio American Red Cross is having a meeting to answer any questions people have about wanting to become a volunteer. Executive Director for the Southeastern Ohio American Red Cross Marlene Henderson said helping someone in need is the most rewarding experience.

“We’re the best thing that happens to a family, on the worst day of their life. It’s very rewarding for them to come back and to be able to pay it forward that way,” said Henderson.

Henderson said the Red Cross can be helpful for not only the people in need but for the volunteers themselves. She said everyone who joins the Red Cross can make a difference.

“We installed 190 smoke alarms in Nelsonville. Those people are safer now then what they were when we got there because they understand that you only have two minutes to get out of the house when you here that smoke alarm goes off. I little bit of education helps them and their families to make good choices, good decisions to get out of the house,” said Henderson.

If you would like to learn more information you can visit the Red Cross at the southeast chapter house on December 14th at 5:30 P.M. or call the Red Cross at (740) 844-2017.