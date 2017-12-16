Anderson, Senators beat Canadiens 3-0 in NHL 100 Classic

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Craig Anderson stopped 28 shots for his 40th career shutout, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 3-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night in the NHL 100 Classic outdoor game.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Bobby Ryan and Nate Thompson scored for the Senators, who have consecutive wins for the first time in more than a month.

Carey Price was kept busy as he stopped 35 shots for the Canadiens, but didn’t get any offensive support.

The temperature at puck drop was about 12 degrees. Despite the frigid temperatures 33,959 fans filled the stands at TD Place for the first outdoor game for the current Ottawa franchise. The game was part of the NHL’s 100th anniversary celebration.

With just under three minutes to go in the third, Jonathan Drouin had a giveaway in his own zone and Ryan made the most of it, breaking in alone and beating Price to extend the Senators’ lead to 2-0. It was Ryan’s second goal in two games.

Thompson added an empty-netter with 10 seconds left.

Trailing 1-0, Montreal’s Philip Danault had a good chance midway through the third only to see his shot slide through the crease.

The Senators continued to dominate the pace of play in the second and were finally rewarded at with 5:05 left as Pageau tipped Erik Karlsson’s point shot to get Ottawa on the board. Pageau now has eight career goals against the Canadiens.

Ottawa tested Price earlier in the period as well when Mike Hoffman had three shots on an early power play, and Matt Duchene had a great chance only to see the Montreal goalie make a blocker save.

A scoreless first period saw the Senators outshoot the Canadiens 15-8.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as NHL commissioner Gary Bettman were on hand for the festivities. Trudeau was seen shaking hands with the Senators as they made their way to the ice.

Canadiens great Guy Lafleur and former Ottawa star Daniel Alfredsson dropped the puck for the ceremonial faceoff.

NOTES: Ottawa LW Nick Paul was a healthy scratch. … D Joe Morrow and LW Jacob De La Rose sat out for Montreal.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Vancouver on Tueseday night in the second of a stretch of seven straight road games to close the month.

Senators: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.