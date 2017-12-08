Animal Shelter Society joins Salvation Army bell ringers for pet of the week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- After a national story aired calling for volunteers to ring bells for the Salvation Army one local organization stepped up to the plate to help out here in town.

This year the Salvation Army has experienced a shortage on bell ringers. While Salvation Army employees also ring bells, the organization relies on volunteers to cover more ground.

“This year especially has been really short on our bell ringers. We’ve had our regular bell ringers that have come back every single year. They’re here this year. We’ve lost a couple where they have moved or whatever. So we put a call out for bell ringers and yay, the Animal Shelter answered the call.”

Assistant Director of the Animal Shelter Society, Charity Stevens, said they knew they had to help out. So they showed up this morning to spend the day at Campbell’s Foodland ringing the bell.

“We wanted to give back to the community in any way that we can because they are great supporters of us,” said Stevens. “So we just want to help pass it along and support the other non-profits in our county.”

The Animal Shelter didn’t come alone. They brought along a furry friend to keep them company throughout the day.

“This is Pup. Pup is about a year and seven months old. He’s been in our shelter for about seven months. As you can tell he’s a little vocal. A lot going on today.”

Pup is the pet of the week and is looking for his furever home. Stevens said he is a loving dog, but needs to work on his manners. She said he would do well in a home with someone that likes to play, but that he may be too much for a family with small kids.

“Pup does great with other dogs. He is always looking for a playmate. I”m not for sure with cats. He might be just a little too much for cats. But definitely does great with other dogs.”

Pup’s adoption fee is $75. He’s been neutered and is up to date on his vaccines. He has also been microchipped. You can contact the Animal Shelter at (740) 452-1077 if you are interested in taking him home.

As for the Salvation Army, Terra Kencsan, the Volunteer Building Coordinator at the Salvation Army said the program does a lot of work for the community and many people, including herself, benefits from the organization.

“I didn’t realize that a lot of my Christmas came from here throughout the years. My mother actually informed me of what the different services that the Salvation Army has done for her,” Kencsan shared. “So when she told me that and now that I actually work there, I can see what this actually goes for and it’s an awesome program.”

If you want to volunteer as a bell ringer you can call the Salvation Army at (740) 452-8350 Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m..